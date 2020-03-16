Share this article

Yes, you heard this right: Amherst lifts winter parking ban

Renee' Potzler, Postal carrier delivers mail along Newman Street in Springville last month. Chances are slim we'll get another storm like this one, so Amherst is lifting its winter parking ban. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Every year, as winter eases its icy grip on the region, local governments field a flurry of requests for an early end to their seasonal parking bans.

Two things never change: the Town of Tonawanda lifts its ban as soon as the weather breaks, but the Town of Amherst always lets it ride until April 1.

But just as COVID-19 has upended every facet of daily life, it’s also melted Amherst’s icy parking resolve.

That’s thanks to a Twitter user, Zach Polvino, who reached out to Town Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa and Amherst police on Sunday with a question:

“Can we ‘Socially Distance’ our vehicles by parking in the street overnight now? Asking for a friend... @Brian_Kulpa @amherstpoliceny”

The cheeky approach worked.

“That was funny enough to make me say yes,” Kulpa replied. @amherstpoliceny and @amhersthighway1 @AmherstClerk - Let's suspend our parking ban until and unless we expect imminent snow.”

