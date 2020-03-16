Yes, you heard this right: Amherst lifts winter parking ban

Every year, as winter eases its icy grip on the region, local governments field a flurry of requests for an early end to their seasonal parking bans.

Two things never change: the Town of Tonawanda lifts its ban as soon as the weather breaks, but the Town of Amherst always lets it ride until April 1.

But just as COVID-19 has upended every facet of daily life, it’s also melted Amherst’s icy parking resolve.

That’s thanks to a Twitter user, Zach Polvino, who reached out to Town Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa and Amherst police on Sunday with a question:

“Can we ‘Socially Distance’ our vehicles by parking in the street overnight now? Asking for a friend... @Brian_Kulpa @amherstpoliceny”

The cheeky approach worked.

“That was funny enough to make me say yes,” Kulpa replied. @amherstpoliceny and @amhersthighway1 @AmherstClerk - Let's suspend our parking ban until and unless we expect imminent snow.”