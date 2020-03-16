YALAMANCHILI, Kesavarao, PhD

YALAMANCHILI - Kesavarao, PhD Age 85, of Williamsville, died on March 14, 2020, after a brief illness. His wife, Padmajarani, predeceased him in 2008 shortly after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Rao was born in a small village in India and came to the United States in 1959 to complete his Doctorate at the University of Minnesota. He spent his career with the federal government. Rao's greatest pride was raising his five daughters to value education and independence, and who pass those values on to loving families of their own. His legacy includes his daughters, Kalpana (Alan Schwepe), Usha (Ashish Shah), Sesha (Ajay Bhala), Tanuja (Branislav Radak), and Sujata (Kent Roberts); along with grandchildren Siri, Anjuli, Amar, Kathan, Bhaskar, Neena, Ariya, Sarit, and Alek, who will always honor and cherish him. In consideration of the health and safety of family and friends and to avoid large gatherings, private services were held in the Hindu tradition. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com