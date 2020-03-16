Winter skiing, riding at Holiday Valley to be suspended Tuesday

Winter skiing and riding operations at Holiday Valley will be suspended as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dennis Eshbaugh, the president of the Ellicottville ski resort announced Monday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health and safety of our community members is a top priority at Holiday Valley. In order to minimize risk of exposure and spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and to comply with local, state and national regulations we have implemented numerous protective measures," Eshbaugh said, in a statement released by the resort.

Cattaraugus County has issued an emergency declaration which will affect operations at Holiday Valley.

According to the statement released by Holiday Valley, lodge capacities at the resort will be limited to 50 people. McCarty Cafe will offer take-out food, and Holiday Valley staff will perform extra cleaning and disinfecting at the facilities.