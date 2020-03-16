Share this article

Williamsville mayor signs local State of Emergency

Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers announced Monday that she signed a local State of Emergency that is intended to be effective through April 14, in response to the COVID-19 threat.

The proclamation provides the mayor, under New York State Executive law, the authority to take actions to preserve public safety and render all required and available assistance to the security, well-being and health of village residents.

It enables the village officials to take additional legal, operational and recovery measures that may be needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the village.

Under the order, the mayor is exercising the authority to close the Village Meeting House at 5658 Main St. in Williamsville.

