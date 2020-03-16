Where meals will be available for Buffalo Public Schools students

While Buffalo Public Schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, breakfast and lunch meals will be available to students.

Starting Tuesday, meals will be available at all of the district's community schools as well as the schools listed below. Schools will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Adults may pick up meals for their household members; any child 18 or younger may receive the meals. Residents are asked to please bring a bag in which to carry the meals.

The meals will follow the school menu as much as possible, and they will consist of one hot meal (for the current day's lunch) and one breakfast item (for the next morning). Officials said alternate menu choices will be available for students with allergies and special dietary needs.

Residents with questions can call the district's Food Service Department at 816-3688.

Meals are available at all community schools as well as these schools:

3 - D’Youville Porter Campus - 255 Porter Ave., 14201

6 - Buffalo Elementary School of Tech – 414 S. Division St., 14208

18 - Dr. Antonia Pantoja - 750 West Ave., 14213

27 - Hillery Park Academy - 73 Pawnee Pkwy., 14210

30 - Frank A. Sedita - 21 Lowell Place, 14213

33 - Bilingual Center School - 157 Elk St., 14210

37 - MJD Futures Preparatory School – 295 Carlton St. 14204

43 - Lovejoy Discovery School – 161 Benzinger St., 14206

59 - Charles Drew Science Magnet – 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 14211

65 - Roosevelt Academy – 249 Skillen St., 14207

66 - North Park Academy – 780 Parkside Ave., 14216

67 - Discovery School - 911 Abbott Road, 14220

74 - Hamlin Park Elementary – 126 Donaldson Road, 14208

76 - Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy – 300 S. Elmwood Ave. 14201

80 - Highgate Heights – 600 Highgate Ave., 14215

89 - Dr. Lydia T. Wright- 106 Appenheimer St., 14214

92 - BUILD Academy – 340 Fougeron St., 14211

93 - Southside Academy – 430 Southside Pkwy., 14220

94 - West Hertel Academy – 489 Hertel Ave., 14207

97 - Harvey Austin – 1405 Sycamore Ave., 14211

156 - Frederick Law Olmsted – 319 Suffolk St., 14215

198 - International Prep – 110 14th St., 14213

200 - Bennett High School – 2885 Main St., 14214

206 - South Park High School – 150 Southside Pkwy., 14220

207 - Lafayette High School – 370 Lafayette Ave., 14213

208 - Riverside High School – 51 Ontario St., 14207

309 - East High School – 820 Northampton St., 14211

West Buffalo Charter School – 113 Lafayette Ave., 14213