Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (March 16)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

With so many of last week's events being postponed due the coronavirus outbreak, performances from the week prior were considered for this poll.

Here are the candidates:

• Amari DeBerry, Williamsville South, basketball — Naismith Trophy honorable mention All-American and UConn recruit tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in Section VI Class A championship game victory against Hamburg, with legendary coach Geno Auriemma in the crowd at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

• Gwyneth Goldowski, Frontier, track & field — Section VI champion placed fourth at NYSPHSAA indoor championships in 300 meters with time of 39.91 seconds.

• Kymi Nance, Dunkirk, basketball — Scored 38 points with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in comeback win against Southwestern, leading Marauders to first Section VI Class B championship in 29 years.

• Siobhan Ryan, Sacred Heart, basketball — Richmond recruit set Monsignor Martin Athletic Association record by scoring 677 points this season. Had 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals in Class A title game victory against Nardin.

• Lily Woodis, Chautauqua Lake, basketball — Sophomore scored 26 points in Section VI Class C-1 championship game victory against Falconer.

