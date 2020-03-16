Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (March 16)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday. Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

With so many of last week's events being postponed due the coronavirus outbreak, performances from the week prior were considered for this poll.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are the candidates:

• Lucas Beyer, Canisius, track & field — Placed third at the New York State Federation indoor meet in the mile run with personal-record time of four minutes, 18.84 seconds.

• Covi James, Olean, basketball — Made go-ahead 3-pointer and stole ensuing inbounds pass in closing seconds of Huskies’ Section VI Class B championship game victory against Allegany-Limestone. Averaged 19.9 points for the season.

• Jamond Jones, Middle Early College, basketball — Yale Cup player of the year averaged 30.3 points over four playoff victories leading WNY No. 1 small school to second consecutive Section VI Class C championship. Scored 22 in title game win against Randolph.

• Ja’Vaughn Jones, Health Sciences, basketball — Had 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals in comeback victory against North Tonawanda to secure Section VI Class A title. Averaging 20 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals for WNY No. 1 large school.

• Jacob Okulewicz, Williamsville North, hockey — Scored two goals in state quarterfinal victory against Ithaca. Tallied five goals and two assists during four-game playoff run.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.