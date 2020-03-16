Village elections postponed to April 28

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has postponed village elections until April 28.

Elections in most villages in New York State were scheduled to take place Wednesday, and village officials had taken steps to prepare – such as having extra staff on to clean and disinfect areas where voters would congregate or touch.

The village elections now will take place the same day as New York's presidential primary, according to an executive order signed by the governor.

"Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus," Cuomo said. "Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system."

Six villages in Erie County have elections this year.