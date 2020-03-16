Tops confirms a COVID-19 case at its corporate office in Amherst

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 works out of the Tops Friendly Markets corporate office in Amherst, the company announced Monday morning.

The company said in a release that it learned late Saturday that an associate who works out of the office on Wehrle Drive had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. The Erie County Department of Health confirmed Monday that an Erie County resident working at Tops headquarters tested positive for the disease.

The company said that the individual is under self-quarantine at a personal residence and that they last reported to work on Monday, March 9.

The Department of Health stated in a release that through its contact tracing and epidemiological investigation, it was determined that the individual was not symptomatic during their time at the corporate office, and "therefore did not pose a risk of transmission to other TOPS employees per CDC guidelines on COVID-19."

The Department of Health said its investigation did not indicate that the individual had any contact with TOPS stores, warehouses or other facilities during times where they may have been contagious.

Tops said Monday it was "completely sanitizing the corporate offices prior to the opening of business today."

"Tops has been in open communication with the Erie County Department of Health and will continue to take all appropriate measures to mitigate potential exposure opportunities and to ensure the safest environment possible for our associates and for our customers," the statement said.