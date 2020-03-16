SISTER MARY JOSEPH, Of The Infant Jesus O.P. (Piechocki)

Sister Mary Joseph of the Infant Jesus O.P Celia Mary (nee Piechocki) March 15, 2020; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl (Czaplicki) Piechocki; sister of Theresa (late James) Dajka, late Edward (late Elsie), late Chester (Bernice) Piechocki, late Lucy (late Leonard) Zgoda, late Irene (late Bernard) Zolnowski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitations, Tuesday, from 9 AM-4 PM at the Dominican Monastery Chapel, 335 Doat Street, Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, at 10 AM in the Dominican Monastery Chapel. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.