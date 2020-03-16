Share this article

Seneca Nation to close three casinos

A view of the Buffalo Creek Casino, on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
The Seneca Nation of Indians is temporarily closing its three casinos in response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in Buffalo and the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in Salamanca will close effective 8 p.m. Monday until further notice, nation leaders announced Monday afternoon.

The move followed a similar decision by the Oneida Nation of Indians in Central New York. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo earlier Monday had ordered the closing of all casinos in the state, beginning today, although it wasn't clear whether the directive applied to Native American casinos.

The Seneca Nation decision applies to the venues' hotels, restaurants and bars, officials said, in the interest of protecting the health of guests and workers. All hotel guests must check out by noon Tuesday.

Anyone seeking information on previously made hotel reservations should call 877-8-SENECA.

