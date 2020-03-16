ROSSELAND, David C. "Speedy"

ROSSELAND - David C. "Speedy"

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest suddenly March 14, 2020, loving son of Carol B. (nee Nawrocka) Rosseland and Aksel "Ken" Rosseland; dear brother of Kristen Rosseland; also survived by aunts, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-5 PM for a gathering in David's memory. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com