Reporters' Notebook: March 16, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Henny Youngman, born on this date in 1906, “I once wanted to become an atheist, but I gave up – they have no holidays.”

• • •

LOCKED AWAY – Among the events postponed tonight is the presentation by David Chatt, chief volunteer lock tender for the Lockport Locks Heritage District, detailing the recently-completed $1.7 million reconstruction of Lock 68 on the Erie Canal Flight of Five in the Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., Lockport. Organizers hope to reschedule it for sometime in May.

• • •

TIME OUT – Even if the Buffalo and Erie County Library system is open, special events in the libraries have been canceled. That includes the free weekly lunchtime IMAGINE speaker series on Tuesdays in the Central Library in downtown Buffalo. Programs for the next two weeks have been postponed.

Also postponed is the presentation by former Tonawanda Town Historian John Percy on the Holland Land Company’s impact on the Town of Tonawanda, scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda.

• • •

CALLING A HALT – Daemen College has canceled the remaining free tax preparation services it was offering to people with annual incomes of less than $56,000. Since the college is switching to online classes, the accounting students who were providing the help will not be available.

• • •

STILL HAPPENING – The Ladies Auxiliary of Lewiston Volunteer Fire Company No. 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road, will host a pork chop dinner, with three sides, salad, apple sauce and a beverage, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dinners are $10, desserts $1. Reservations suggested. Call 297-2652.

• • •

CHURCH NOTE – The annual public Triduum in honor of St. Joseph will be offered from Tuesday to the feast day Thursday in the Carmelite Monastery, 75 Carmel Road. Services each evening will begin with the Rosary at 6:45 p.m., followed by Mass offered in the Extraordinary Form according to the 1962 Missal. All who attend are asked to be suitably dressed.

• • •

KEEP LEARNING – Remaining open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak will be Shaw Academic Institute in East Aurora. Scholar Day Camps for school-age children whose parents are not able to work from home will be provided at the institute, 404 Main St. Space is limited. Tutoring and personal instruction also will be available online.

“While school districts are discussing sending curriculum home, many students will still need additional help,” says owner Sarah Barber. “This gives us the ability to help children conveniently in their own homes.”

For more info, call 508-0063 or email sarah@shawacademiceast.com.

• • •

SPRING AHEAD – The Lewiston Garden Club is accepting applications from vendors and Lewiston residents who want to take part in the 15th annual Lewiston GardenFest, which will be held June 20 and 21. This year’s theme is “Bee Power: Our Friends in the Garden.”

Vendor applications are due by May 1. For residents who want to showcase their gardens to visitors, the deadline is May 15. For info and applications, visit lewistongardenfest.com.

• • •

