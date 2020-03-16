Report: Bills showing interest in Broncos CB Chris Harris

The Buffalo Bills are one of four teams to show an interest in cornerback Chris Harris, according to a report.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Monday that the Bills, Cowboys, Jets and Raiders are all considering the 30-year-old Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Denver Broncos.

I'm told the #Cowboys, #Bills, #Jets and #Raiders are among the teams showing interest in impending free agent CB Chris Harris, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020

Harris has been durable, missing just five games in his nine-year career. He's started 121 of 139 career games and has 518 tackles, 20 interceptions, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Harris has the ability to play both outside cornerback and in the slot. He ranks No. 23 on NFL.com's list of top 101 free agents, and is expected to command a salary of at least $10 million per season.