'Project Olive' will have to wait; hearing on Amazon project canceled

A public hearing on the Project Olive mega-development scheduled for next month and expected to draw a large crowd is canceled by the Town of Grand Island's state of emergency.

Town Supervisor John Whitney on Monday issued the order, joining numerous other communities, intended to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Town Board will continue meeting but with no audience and with meetings live streamed. The town is asking the public not to come to Town Hall for non-essential purposes.

The Golden Age Center and all recreation facilities are closed.

All public hearings and advisory board hearings in the town are canceled for now. This includes the scheduled April 8 public hearing in the Grand Island High School auditorium on Project Olive.

A developer plans to construct a nearly 4 million-square-feet e-commerce center on the island. The unnamed prospective tenant is widely believed to be Amazon and the development has raised concerns about traffic and loss of green space.