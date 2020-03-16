North Tonawanda bans spectators at Council meetings, closes Senior Center

North Tonawanda will no longer permit spectators at its Common Council meetings because of the COVID-19 scare, Mayor Arthur G. Pappas decided Monday.

The meetings and workshops, held on Tuesday evenings, will be streamed live on Facebook and the city website, where comments can be posted, Pappas' announcement said.

Pappas also announced the closure of the city's senior center and youth center until further notice. Both were open Monday, but they won't open Tuesday or thereafter.

Also canceled are any activities in City Hall that begin any day after 4:30 p.m.

"Sanitizing of the building has been going on daily," Pappas said. "However, this will allow for more cleaning to take place."

He urged North Tonawanda residents to limit visits to City Hall to essential business only and to do as much as possible by phone or online.

"The health and safety of all staff and residents are our priorities and necessitate these actions," Pappas said.