Non-essential functions of Amherst and Williamsville courts postponed until further notice

All non-essential functions of the Amherst and Williamsville courts have been postponed until further notice in response to public safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement released Monday by the Amherst Emergency Operations Center.

In addition, the town and village administrative buildings will be closed until further notice.

Regarding the court functions of the two governments, all essential operations will be consolidated into one special court part.

During regular business hours, all court matters that are deemed to be essential – including arraignments and applications for orders of protection – will be handled within the special court part within the county.

All pending criminal matters in which a defendant is not incarcerated will be adjourned for no less than 45 days, while any matter in a which a defendant is held in custody will be adjourned for 30 days, according to the statement.

All civil matters will be adjourned for no less than 45 days.