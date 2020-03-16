Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center restricts visitors

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center updated its visitation policy Monday to better protect its patients, staff and visitors in response to the COVID-19 virus.
Visiting hours on the medical units will now be from noon to 3 p.m. daily.
Visitation on the behavioral health floors will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Patient visitation will be limited to immediate family members who have been authorized by the patient. Only one visitor at a time will be permitted.
Visitors under 14 years old will not be permitted.
In addition, all visitors will be asked to sign in and undergo a medical screening at the hospital's first-floor information desk.
Emergency Department visitors will be required to sign in at the registration desk in the ER1 waiting room.
