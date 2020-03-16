Share this article

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center restricts visitors

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center updated its visitation policy Monday to better protect its patients, staff and visitors in response to the COVID-19 virus.

Visiting hours on the medical units will now be from noon to 3 p.m. daily.

Visitation on the behavioral health floors will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Patient visitation will be limited to immediate family members who have been authorized by the patient. Only one visitor at a time will be permitted.

Visitors under 14 years old will not be permitted.

In addition, all visitors will be asked to sign in and undergo a medical screening at the hospital's first-floor information desk.

Emergency Department visitors will be required to sign in at the registration desk in the ER1 waiting room.

