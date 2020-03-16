Niagara Falls cancels evening board meetings, youth and senior activities

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino declared a public health emergency in the city Sunday night, canceling board meetings that start after 4 p.m.

So far, that doesn't apply to City Council meetings, but the topic remains under discussion, Restaino said Monday.

"We want to lead by example," Restaino said.

After Monday's nutrition program meals, the John Duke Senior Center and the LaSalle Senior Center will be closed until further notice. Starting Tuesday, the nutrition program also is suspended until further notice.

All city youth programs are canceled until further notice.

During daytime business hours, city offices are open for business, but the mayor said city employees should take appropriate health precautions.