Niagara CCC women's basketball season ends as NJCAA cancels championships

As a coach and as an athletic administrator, Nate Beutel said his first concern is for the health and safety of the student-athletes he coaches at Niagara County Community College.

But when he found out that his women's basketball team’s season abruptly ended due to novel coronavirus concerns and recent recommendations by the CDC to limit large gatherings as a means to prevent the spread of the disease, Beutel had to deliver the news in a quick fashion, through a text message to players.

“The reaction was what you’d expect,” Beutel said. “The heartbreak emojis, tear emojis and a lot of them, they’re still coming in, but they say ‘Thank you for a great run,’ and there are a few with a little bit of anger.”

The NJCAA canceled its basketball championships and its spring competition Monday, effective immediately.

"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," Dr. Christopher Parker, the NJCAA president and CEO, said in a statement. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."

The NJCAA also halted all on- and off-campus recruiting for all its sports until April 15, and stated in a release that spring student-athletes will not be charged a year of participation.

“With everything that’s been going on in the world, unfortunately, it felt like this was coming,” said Beutel, who is also NCCC’s sports information director, scheduling coordinator and its softball coach. “It’s heartbreaking. You think about what you’ve poured into this.

“That’s difficult, to have to tell your team why they aren’t going to have this opportunity."

The Thunderwolves (30-1) won the Region III Division II championship March 1 with a 92-54 win against Genesee Community College and were scheduled to open the Division II national championships at 11 a.m. Tuesday against Mid Michigan College in Port Huron, Mich.

Last Thursday, the NJCAA announced it was postponing its Division I and Division II basketball championships until at least April 20 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

At that time, Beutel was with the Thunderwolves softball team during its weeklong trip to Florida and also had to communicate with the NCCC women’s basketball team via text message that the tournament had initially been postponed.

“That was the only way I was going to get the message to them, as soon as possible, before they got the message on social media, or even if they got false information,” Beutel said.

NCCC is on spring break, so the women’s basketball team did not have any organized practices over the weekend in preparation for the national tournament. Many of NCCC’s players have gone home for the break; all the women’s basketball players are from New York state and most are from Western New York. The team's top two scorers are from WNY: Newfane graduate Paige Emborsky (15.5 points per game) and Cardinal O'Hara graduate Cierra Harrison (15.2 points per game).

“We want to make sure the players are safe and healthy, first and foremost,” Beutel said. “Basketball has to take a spot on the back burner.

“They understand what’s happening, and why it’s important for their health and safety. But they haven’t been through anything similar to this, and we talk a lot about this in sports, about how you respond to adversity.”