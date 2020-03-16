NFL planning to hold draft as scheduled, but no public events in Las Vegas

The NFL announced Monday its draft will proceed as scheduled, from April 23 to 25, but none of the public events it had planned in Las Vegas during the selection process will be held.

The decision, the NFL said, is "in consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas."

The league also said it is "exploring innovative options" on how the draft will be conducted and still intends to televise it.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "While this outcome is disappointing to both the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."