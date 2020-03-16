New COVID-19 numbers unavailable, due to technical glitch

The Erie County Department of Health was unable to give its nightly COVID-19 update Monday due to a technical glitch that affected lab testing, it said. Because of the glitch, lab results for the day's samples would be delayed, it said.

"The specimens collected are still able to be tested, and testing will be performed overnight," the health department said in a news release.

A health department spokesperson was unable to provide additional details about the nature of the technical issue that interfered with sample results.

Results on any positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County will be released Tuesday after patients and their health care providers are notified, according to the release.