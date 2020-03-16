National Fuel is closing its customer assistance centers

National Fuel Gas Co. is shutting its customer assistance centers beginning Tuesday in Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Jamestown as part of its efforts to limit exposure to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Amherst-based energy company, like many local businesses, also has issued new policies, requiring employees who are sick to stay home and providing personal protection equipment to National Fuel workers in the field. The company also has imposed travel restrictions on employees.

The customer service centers are located at 409 Main St. in Buffalo; 2875 Union Road, Suite 44 in Cheektowaga and 1384 Peck Settlement Road in Jamestown. Customers still can make payments at those locations using drop boxes. The company also said it is waiving late charges for customers affected by the outbreak.