M&T Bank says employee has COVID-19

An M&T Bank employee who works at the bank's M&T Plaza has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a bank spokeswoman said Monday.

The employee, who works in a role that's "non-customer facing," traveled out of state in early March and began experiencing flu-like symptoms and self-quarantined at home upon coming back to Western New York and before returning to the office, the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We commend our colleague for exercising good judgment and our thoughts are with them as they recover," the spokeswoman said.

Even though the employee did not return to work after traveling, the bank said it "implemented a Clorox 360 electrostatic disinfectant spray treatment of potentially impacted areas out of an abundance of caution.

There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, as of Sunday night.

M&T Plaza remains open.