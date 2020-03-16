State police arrest man accused of driving over 100 mph in high-speed chase

A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday following a high-speed chase in Conewango Valley in which the man's car hit speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to New York State p.olice.

Henry Hershberger of Conewango Valley was arrested by troopers out of the State Police station in Jamestown for third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of reckless driving.

Troopers said they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 62 in Conewango Valley and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply. The suspect's vehicle accelerated to over 100 mph, troopers said, and continued onto Seager Hill Road for approximately 3 more miles before coming to a stop.

Hershberger was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Jamestown State Police station, where he was issued an appearance ticket and multiple traffic tickets.

Hershberger is scheduled to appear in both Ellington and Conewango town courts on future dates.