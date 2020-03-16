Linebacker Christian Kirksey picks Packers over Bills, Raiders

Christian Kirksey, the former Browns linebacker who visited the Bills last week, has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, the NFL Network reported.

Kirskey had visited the Packers and Raiders before coming to Buffalo.

The move reunites Kirskey with Mike Pettine, the former Bills defensive coordinator who is now the Packers defensive coordinator. Pettine was the head coach of the Browns when Kirskey was drafted.

The Packers provide a larger role for him than the Bills could have offered.

Kirksey is a 6-foot-2-inch, 235-pounder who started 54 games for the Browns over the past six years. He was limited to seven games in 2018 due to a hamstring injury, and he played just two games last season before going on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.