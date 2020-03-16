LILJEQUIST, Robert

LILJEQUIST - Robert Of Eden, NY, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on March 13, 2020. Devoted husband of Carolyn (nee Lang); loving father of Karen Liljequist and Kimberly (Cornell) Womack; grandfather of Evan (Marissa), Hanna and Peter Zittel. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, 11 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3487 N. Boston Rd., Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Eden North Collins Food Pantry. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com