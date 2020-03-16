Letter: Pine Woods disc golf players have caused no problems

I recently read a letter stating how the disc golf course is ruining Pine Woods Park, but what the author didn’t mention was that a town meeting on this issue that was held months ago that was open to the public and notifications went out to local homeowners.

None of these homeowners showed up at the town hall meeting to protest.

If there is an issue regarding litter and associated concerns, the town must supply garbage cans.

Each one of those disc golf holes cost almost $200 apiece and is funded by donations of players such as myself. I live next to this public park.

Scott Helman

North Tonawanda