Letter: Local politicians deliver for Western New Yorkers

Maybe a little good news or perspective is in order. I feel that a handful of our local politicians have done some good work for Western New York.

I’m not a Democrat or Republican. Say what you will, but Chris Jacobs took his responsibility as head of the local Department of Motor Vehicles seriously and brought efficiency and customer service to an all-time high. Many of us are old enough to remember when going to the DMV was a godawful exercise in frustration.

Chuck Schumer stepped up years ago and started the process with then NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, determined to keep the Bills in Buffalo, and the senator brought along heavy hitters like Ralph Wilson, Jim Kelly and Tim Russert to that successful effort. Schumer took on the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the blizzard of 2014 to assure our community received disaster funds.

And has any congressman ever been so involved in local issues like Brian Higgins? He has applied himself over recent years to Waterfront Development (after years of stalling by ineffectual agencies) and the destiny of the Skyway and in removing the toll booths that oppressed our citizens for generations.

And Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul must have clones because she seems to be everywhere in Western New York. When I was a kid, it seemed our public officials were distant and not involved. It feels so different now. I’m not alone in this am I?

David Casassa

Cheektowaga