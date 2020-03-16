Letter: Democrats must learn not to ruin their chances

Democrats excel at the circular firing squad. They didn’t learn with Hillary Clinton in 2016 who, even though she was unfairly railroaded by the GOP, she was still damaged and now, teetering on Bernie Sanders, a 78-year-old Socialist with a heart condition. Despite progressive self-delusions about some revolution coming, the country overall is still overwhelmingly moderate and leans slightly to the right. Choose the candidate wisely (a moderate Democrat), or we will have four more years of the disaster known as Donald Trump.

Dale Reeck

Cheektowaga