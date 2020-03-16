Letter: Brown must take action and finally clean up the CAO

Last summer, there were several articles in the paper regarding the Community Action Organization. These articles related the many problems at CAO. Included was the board firing the head of CAO. When that happened the attorney and friend of Mayor Byron Brown fired the board and rehired the head of the CAO. When is Brown going to step up to the plate and correct the situation?

The board tried to do it by firing the head and the mayor refused to realize or acknowledge the problems and still has not. Perhaps it is time for him to consider if he has been mayor long enough.

Barbara Campagna

Williamsville