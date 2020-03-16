KOCIOLOWICZ, Robert F.

KOCIOLOWICZ - Robert F. Age 73, of Aldie, VA, formerly of North Tonawanda, March 11, 2020, in Virginia. Robert worked as a Millwright for Delphi in Lockport. Robert was born and raised in North Tonawanda. He was the son of the late Adam and Stella (Sikora) Kociolowicz. Robert moved to Virginia in 2010 to be with his family. He was the husband of the late Linda (Benedek) Kociolowicz; beloved father of Aimee (William) Robinson Jr.; grandfather of Eryn and Sean Robinson; brother of Christine Zaidel; uncle of Peter (Cathy) Zaidel; great-uncle of Peter and Cailtin. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda on Tuesday from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church. Entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com