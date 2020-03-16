KING, Eleanor Helene (Pruder)

KING - Eleanor Helene (nee Pruder)

Of Hamburg, March 13, 2020, wife of the late Robert R. King; mother of Andrea (Gary) Wraalstad and Terrence (Theresa) King; grandmother of Megan King; sister of Glenn (Joan) and the late Gerald (Mary Ann) and Donald (Vallene) Pruder. Private services at the convenience of the family. Mrs. King was an American Red Cross volunteer and member of the Hamburg United Methodist Church. Memorials to the church. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com