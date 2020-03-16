Share this article

Jury finds 20-year-old Buffalo man guilty of first-degree rape

An Erie County Court jury has found 20-year-old Noble Smith of Buffalo guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree rape, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The jury rendered its decision Friday after two days of deliberations following a trial that lasted more than two weeks, prosecutors said.

At 1 a.m. Aug. 26, 2018, Smith sexually assaulted and raped the victim at a location in Buffalo, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Smith faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced April 20 before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes. He is being held without bail.

