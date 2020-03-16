Judge calls off Joseph Belstadt trial over coronavirus fears

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon postponed the murder trial of Joseph H. Belstadt Monday because of fears over the COVID-19 virus.

Belstadt is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser in 1993.

"I had to make a decision that was one of the toughest I've ever made. We're going to stop," Sheldon told the jury after an hour of closed-door conferences with the attorneys.

It's the fifth time the trial has been called off, but the other postponements were triggered by legal issues before a jury was assembled.

"We have to stop. We can't go on," Sheldon said.

The state's Unified Court System instructed judges Sunday that all nonessential court cases were to be adjourned indefinitely because of the virus outbreak. The state's instruction, however, said criminal trials that had already begun could continue.

The long-awaited Belstadt trial started last week with three days of jury selection, one day of opening statements and one day of testimony from witnesses.

But worries about whether the trial could be brought to a conclusion – it was expected to last six weeks – prompted Sheldon to call it off.

Sheldon also announced from the bench that some people involved in the case are worried about their own health.

"There's at least two of us that are going to the doctor today," Sheldon said.

Sheldon complimented the jury for their uncomplaining attitude.

"You are extraordinary people," the judge said. "I fully expected phone calls saying, 'I don't feel good, I have child care issues.' ... Your willingness to see this through is unprecedented."

But the judge said, "What happens if you or one of the lawyers or even me is infected?"

Sheldon discharged the jury and instructed the attorneys to return to court April 29, when they will try to schedule a new trial date.

Asked if she was disappointed, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said, "Absolutely."

She and some grim-faced friends and relatives of the Steingasser family then headed to her office to phone Mandy's Steingasser's mother, Loraine Steingasser, to inform her of the situation.

Michele G. Bergevin, one of the defense attorneys, declined to comment.