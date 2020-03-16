Now it can be told: According to sources, WIVB-TV (Channel 4) sports reporter-anchor Jenna Harner is headed to Pittsburgh next month.

Harner is joining WPXI-TV, the NBC affiliate in Pittsburgh.

She will be moving from the No. 52 market here to the No. 24 market.

Harner announced last week that she is leaving Channel 4, but didn’t say where she is headed.

Channel 4 announced the hiring of Channel 2 sports-anchor reporter Heather Prusak last week to replace Harner. Prusak starts at Channel 4 on April 7.

