In challenging times, patience is a plus

By Jessica Cronenberger

It’s a funny world we live in. Toilet paper is the prized commodity. Yeah, I know we all need it, and I could understand this if we were facing the norovirus and all its intestinal issues, but seriously, for the current upper respiratory one? You just can’t foresee what people are going to get crazy about.

There is only one thing that we all have to work on at times like this – our patience. Patience in the 45-minute wait at the grocers, patience on the phone with your travel agent, patience with the public service announcements interrupting our shows, and patience with each other.

My experience at the grocery store was tolerable. Yes, there were scads of harried shoppers, carts piled up mainly with paper products and water, but I was really surprised that these same people were polite and resigned to the situation. What a shocker! Not one person pushed, harrumphed, nor knocked anyone out of the way. People smiled and waited. That may not last long, but I hope it does.

Consider yourself lucky if your only challenge here is an inconvenience with child care, travel woes or unfound grocery items. Think about the crazed travel agents who are losing money while they reschedule and cancel hundreds of clients’ plans. The doctors and nurses and health care staff that will have to work more, sleep less, and be expected to be pleasant and efficient.

Some folks will be out of work for a while as they watch their retirements bottom out. And what about the poor couples who are contemplating delaying and rearranging their wedding? There are so, so many people that already have serious health problems, made worse now.

There will be no rewards for those in charge of the county, state or country because whatever decisions they make will not meet the needs of everyone. This is a rare event, and though Sylvia Brown had mentioned it in her book of predictions many years ago, who knew? If we could all just take a minute to understand the task at hand, and the enormity of it, we would also understand that we all have a part in this. We all have to take a deep breath and take one step at a time.

The other day I spent four hours on hold with the airlines. They would not, at this time, expect to return my call, nor could it be done online.

The music that replayed mercilessly over and over was enough to drive anyone batty. I poured a glass of wine and concentrated on a crossword, ready at a moment’s notice to pick up the phone and talk.

Our long-awaited family trip’s return flight had been changed that morning without our input to two days beyond our timeline. Really?

So now, three couples had to find a new flight that won’t be as good as the one we laboriously made a year ago, and contact the busy airlines hoping to get all on the same plane.

So, we spend all this time on a flight that we most likely will have to cancel anyway. It’s all up in the air. But, the agent was so patient and good-natured that the stress we had just vanished. Yes, the wine helped, but he made all the difference.

We all just have to maintain that “que sera sera” attitude. Remember that someone has it worse than us. We will make it through this and be better people for it. So go wash your hands and keep the wine handy.

Jessica Cronenberger, of West Seneca, is focusing on staying positive.