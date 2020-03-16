Village of Hamburg, 42 North Brewing unite local businesses during brutal period

After 8 p.m. Monday night, a new reality was forced upon Buffalo-area restaurants and businesses.

Dining rooms and tap rooms were no longer a chief source of revenue; instead, they were dark, and restaurant/bar owners faced the decision of closing altogether — rendering their employees without a job — or pushing forward with takeout and delivery with a skeleton staff. Neither seemed to be a win.

For some restaurants, like James Roberts' Toutant and Dobutsu, full closure was deemed to be more financially savvy, at least in his business models, than remaining partly open.

Two examples, though, showed food-and-drink businesses banding together, with direct leadership spurring these initiatives.

• Hamburg helpers: The Village of Hamburg announced it will shut down parking on its streets with the exception of curbside pickups, where customers would be supporting the neighborhood's restaurants, beginning March 17. Specifically, sections of Main and Buffalo streets will be designated for takeout customers, with signage to indicate where to park.

The decision came after a meeting between New York State Restaurant Association chairman Rob Free and Village of Hamburg mayor Tom Moses.

The Village of Hamburg small businesses will be practicing 'no contact curbside pickup'What does that mean? Order... Posted by Master's Barbecue Company on Monday, March 16, 2020

• Brewery galvanizes in East Aurora: 42 North Brewing Co. will unveil 42GO at 4 p.m. March 17, a make-shift drive-through in front of the brewery's location at 25 Pine St., East Aurora. While the initiative is intended to spark beer-to-go sales for 42 North, there's some consideration for other local businesses also working feverishly to stay afloat.

Leo's Pizzeria, Wallenwein's, Elm Street Bakery, Arriba Tortilla and the Globe Restaurant are five others nearby that have chosen to remain open with takeout and delivery, and 42 North has shined the spotlight on that quintet and sent a slew of coupons — for a $1 discount off a four-pack, or $5 off a case — as its way to forge a sense of connectivity between the neighborhood food-and-drink purveyors.

42 North owner and managing partner John Cimperman also highlighted the exposure these restaurants received from the brewery's customer newsletter, which has roughly 5,000 recipients, and aggressive promotion on its Facebook page, which exceeds 10,000 followers.

On 42 North's takeout food menu, Spar's European Sausage (in the $12 Banger Sandwich) and BreadHive (in two tiers of bagel pricing, $5 or $9), are two other local businesses represented.

For its start, 42 North's drive-through endeavor will run from 4 to 7 p.m. March 17 to 20 with plans to continue indefinitely (future hours to be announced).

Other notable restaurant/bar news

• Emphasizing their own delivery methods: Several types of food-and-drink businesses are pivoting to offer their own delivery services, especially advantageous for older customers or those in quarantine. Most deliveries can be paid through credit card in advance and dropped off outside a residence to avoid unnecessary contact.

Aurora Brew Works (191 Main St., East Aurora) followed through on its plan to deliver cases of customer-selected beer within a 20-mile radius of its brick-and-mortar, with the perk of no delivery charge.

The small business took stock of its inventory and laid out a clear ordering procedure for customers, and then owner Darryl Howe, the sole person who can deliver the beer due to liquor laws, drove to nine different towns on Monday.

"When combined with the to-go sales we did here on the premises, we recorded one of the best sales days, for a Monday, since we opened nearly eight years ago," Howe wrote in a message. "The community support and enthusiasm has been truly incredible. I've always been a firm believer that stubborn creativity can overcome almost all obstacles."

Below are some examples of how other businesses are structuring their new delivery services.

Free, new delivery, with restrictions: Fresh Catch Poke Co., Park Edge Sweet Shoppe (10 miles), Fattey Beer Co.

National delivery service Grubhub, which employs local drivers, temporarily eliminated commission fees on its affiliated restaurants, up to $100 million, to spur more restaurant business, setting a positive trend that similar services could still match.

While DoorDash has yet to waive its commission fees, it has joined Grubhub in offering a no-contact delivery option.

• Making takeout fun and practical: Winfield's Pub in Lackawanna concocted its own COVID-19 takeout menu, reducing prices slightly and offering domestic beer to-go ($2 domestic beer with a food purchase, more for craft beer).

Bulk orders — another trend we'll likely see more of — are present in a sandwich pack, soup, larger quantities of mac and cheese, pot pies, mashed potatoes with gravy and more.

Melting Point, on Allen Street, has an abundance of soup to sell fresh or frozen, beginning Tuesday, while Kevin's Catering in Kenmore is eager to provide corned beef en mass after several St. Patrick's Day weekend event cancellations.

The vast majority of restaurants, like Winfield's, will bring your takeout order to the curb if you ask them. Tipping can only help.

• Gift cards: Community Beer Works has asked its followers to buy gift cards by offering an additional perk; a $40 gift card nets the buyer an additional $10 to the West Side brewery/taproom.