Heart, Love & Soul food pantry switches to bagged lunches, expands hours

Heart, Love & Soul food pantry and dining room at 939 Ontario Ave. in Niagara Falls will continue to serve hot meals by distributing bagged lunches as part of operational changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pantry's expanded lunch distribution hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunches will be given out at two distribution points on the parking lot side of the building. Meals will not be served inside the facility.

Daily breakfast service is being suspended, the organization said in a news release, as the facility operates under crisis-response guidelines in order to keep its guests and staff safe.

The food pantry will continue to operate under normal hours, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but groceries will be distributed at the front door.

Members of the community who are in need are encouraged to call the facility at 282-5687.