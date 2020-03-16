HARRELL- McCLAIN, Ella Jean

HARrELL- McCLAIN - Ella Jean March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James McClain; loving mother of Irving (Neyda) Harrell, Donna Harrell, Lori Harrell, Alicia (Joe) Jones; grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one; survived by one brother Eric Lax and a host of family and friends. Services Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue. Wake 10 AM, Funeral 11 AM. Interment, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.