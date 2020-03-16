Grand Island man accused of beating dog to death

A Grand Island man faces two felony charges for allegedly beating a dog to death, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

The alleged attack happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Baseline Road on Grand Island. The dog's owner found the toy poodle dead in its crate Friday, the Sheriff's Office and the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

On Saturday, the dog's owner contacted deputies, who were shown a neighbor's home security video that showed the dog being hit and kicked.

Brian N. Cline, 41, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and third-degree criminal mischief, authorities said.

Cline was arraigned Sunday in Grand Island Town Court and released on his own recognizance, the district attorney's office said. He is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.