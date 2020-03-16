GOERSS, Eugene B.

GOERSS - Eugene B. Age 88, of Getzville, formerly North Tonawanda, Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by family under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Mr. Goerss was born in North Tonawanda, on September 14, 1931. Eugene was a Computer Programmer at General Motors, retiring after 39 years, former 5th Ward Alderman for North Tonawanda from 1980-1985, member of Zion United Church of Christ, and former choir member, an avid Bills fan and 53 year season ticket holder. Mr. Goerss is survived by his wife of 67 years Margaret (Storey) Goerss; father of Judy (Barry) Bermudez, Bruce (Kathy) Goerss; brother of the late Kenneth, Merritt, and Dennis Goerss, and Marie Burtch; grandfather of Angela, Diana, Tony, Christopher, and Rachael, great-grandfather of Rowan and Isaac. A Memorial Service will be held at Zion United Church of Christ, 15 Koenig Circle, Tonawanda, NY 14150 at a date and time to be announced. If desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Zion United Church of Christ. Guest registry at www.Wattengel.com