Gas prices see sharp declines nationally, locally in wake of COVID-19

Gasoline prices have seen a sharp decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing crude price war, according to data collected by AAA Western and Central New York.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.26, down 12 cents from last week, while Buffalo's average price dipped six cents this week to $2.45, which marks a decline of 11 cents over the past month. The New York State average is down seven cents to $2.49.

Buffalo's average gas prices have been on a steady decline for the last month but this week marked a sharp drop-off, according to the AAA, which monitors gas prices weekly.

On Feb. 17, Buffalo's average price for a gallon of gas was $2.56. The price dropped two cents, then one cent, then two cents in the weeks that followed, hitting $2.51 on March 9.

"Cheap crude prices have helped to push gas prices lower than expected," the AAA said in a press release. "If crude prices remain low, American motorists will likely see continued relief at the pump during the run-up to spring as the world grapples with how to contain the global public health threat and financial risks associated with COVID-19."

Regionally, there were similar drop-offs in price in Batavia ($2.48, down seven cents), Rochester ($2.45, down seven cents) and Syracuse ($2.40, down seven cents).

One year ago, the national average was $2.54 while the New York State average was $2.65.