Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls talks to donors at the 58th Annual Variety Kids Telethon at the Seneca Niagara Casino on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
From left, Jay Malkowski, John McMahon and Jacob Hacker play some hockey at Como Lake Park in Lancaster on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dan Callahan gives a haircut to Ivan Joseph, 7, at Bob's Barber shop on Seneca Street in South Buffalo on Monday, March 1, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ice from a storm is frozen to a light pole at the Erie Basin Marina in Buffalo on Monday, March 1, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A crew from Buffalo Engineering Traffic Signals works on a light at River Road and Vulcan Street on a foggy morning in Buffalo, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Benjamin Kraemer shows his girlfriend, Sydney Fulton, a photo he took of her at Hoyt Lake, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Fulton is a dance student at Seton Hill University and needed some promotional photos for a charity event. She was visiting Kraemer, a SUNY Buffalo State student.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Laura Piskorowski takes a walk with her daughter along Richmond Avenue, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Joel Milligan hits golf balls at Conway Field on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fireboat Edward M. Cotter heads up the Buffalo River on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A pedestrian walks across the Lake Street Bridge at Canalside as snowfall obscures the downtown cityscape in the background, Friday, March 6, 2020.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Terri and Tom Cicero, of Warsaw, check out the booths at the Buffalo Home Show, Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Emma Novoa, 20 months, runs to her mom as her grandparents Lisa and Dennis Book look on during the Buffalo Home Show, Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Vienna Dobosz, 4, relaxes on the ledge lounger at the Beauty Pools booth while her parents talk with the vendor at the Buffalo Home Show, Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Maxine and Tim Hoch look at some Stanek Windows during the Buffalo Home Show, Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Peter Stefaniak, of South Buffalo, does a board slide at Cazenovia Park on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Kyle Lambalzer and his 8-year-old son Nate walk past Lockport High School to Charles A. Upton Elementary School in Lockport on Monday, March 9, 2020.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Joe Berns, right, and his girlfriend McKenna Ripple, of West Seneca, take out their kayaks at Wilkeson Point on the Outer Harbor, Monday, March 9, 2020.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Aaron Bartley, of Buffalo, spends some time with his son Emile, 2, at Wilkeson Point on the Outer Harbor, Monday, March 9, 2020.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Tenley Prime, 6, of Lake View, goes through one of the tunnels at the Lakeside Bike Park on the Outer Harbor Monday, March 9, 2020.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Workers install new gas tanks at the Speedway gas station on Kenmore Avenue, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A tow truck operator looks into the windshield of a car on its side after an accident on the I-190 south near the Elm Street exit while preparing to recover the vehicle, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
From left, volunteers Sharon Reader, Peggy Koppmann, Patti Ludwick and Cynthia Page pot Hummelo plants at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Traffic and pedestrians maneuver through a fog-shrouded Washington Street, in Buffalo on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A worker on a crane begins to disassemble a ride at Fantasy Island in Grand Island, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Joseph Krzemien cleans up his yard in the Town of Concord on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Stephen Johnson, left, and Kevin Grosse help pack up the Sleep Number Bed display at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center after the Buffalo Home Show was canceled in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Friday, March 13, 2020.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A guest walks through the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, Friday, March 13, 2020.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A pedestrian and the front steps of City Hall are reflected in the glass entrance to Statler City, Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Andy Dobmeier from Buffalo walks Rigley, left, and Hudson, right, in Delaware Park on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Peggy Battistella, right, casts her line as she fishes with John Battistella on the boat launch at Buffalo Harbor State Park in Buffalo Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A jogger has the path in Front Park all to himself as he runs in the sunshine on Sunday, March 15, 2020. In the background, the Connecticut Street Armory towers over the neighborhood.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Lloyd Nolan of Cheektowaga carries an Irish flag as he rides his bicycle with a small group from Slow Spokes in Niagara Square, Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Main and Transit Fire Captain Andrew Mazurek shuts-down the water to a hydrant after crews extinguished a fire at Buffalo Joe's Cafe on Main St in Clarence Monday, March 16, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bill Fairchild hits a tennis ball after his daily 4 mile walk in the Clarence Town Park, Monday, March 16, 2020.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Frankie Crane, age 2 1/2, rides his tricycle while playing outside in his driveway in the Elmwood Village, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He is home with his parents after the Westminster Early Childhood Program closed in response to public health precautions to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Every day the photography staff at The Buffalo News is out taking photographs of Western New York's residents and visitors. These images regularly appear in our City and Region section. This new gallery - Out and About in Western New York - will be updated regularly with these images. Each month we will start a new gallery.
