FABIAN, Daniel J.

FABIAN - Daniel J. March 12, 2020 at age 58. Beloved father of Nathan, Daniel II and Cory Fabian; husband of Susan Fabian; son of Julia and the late Stephen Fabian; brother of Diane, Stephen (Enid), and David (Lorri) Fabian; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 6050 Transit Rd., where Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday. Interment to follow at St. Matthew Cemetery. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME, Anthony E. Greco, Director. Condolences at www.GRECO.com