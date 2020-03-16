Where those with Covid-19 visited, traveled in recent weeks

There have now been 29 confirmed cases of Covid-19 so far in Erie County, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced.

These are new dates and places where Erie County residents with confirmed Covid-19 have been (announced Thursday afternoon):

March 7: Shamrock Run, South Buffalo

March 9: Spirit Airlines Flight F9N2500 from Tampa, Fla. to Buffalo

March 9, all day: Hamburg High School

March 11, 12-1 p.m.: Catalyst Fitness, 1402 French Road, Cheektowaga

March 11, 6:15-10 p.m.: North Collins Volunteer Fire Department, North Collins

March 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Hotel Henry Wellness Event, Buffalo

March 12, 7:30-8 p.m.: Walmart, Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

March 12, 8-8:30 p.m.: Lowes, Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

March 13, 9-9:30 a.m.: Aldi, Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

March 14: Premier Liquor, 3900 Maple, Amherst (no specific time frame provided)

March 14, 2:45-3:15 p.m.: Tops Markets, 5374 Main Street, Amherst

March 16, 12:40-1 p.m.: Tops Markets, 2351 Maple Road, Amherst

These are previously announced dates and places where Erie County residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases have been:

March 4: United Airlines Flight Eagle United from Austin to Washington, D.C., No. UA6028; and from Washington, D.C., to Buffalo No. UA4810.

March 9: Amtrak Train No. 49, New York City to Buffalo with a midnight arrival.

March 10: Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga (no specific time frame provided)

March 10, 10-11:30 a.m.: Barnes & Noble, Boulevard Consumer Square, 1565 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 300, Amherst

March 10: West Jet Airline, Flight 4 from London to Toronto, arriving at 11:10 a.m.

March 10, 7-8 p.m.: Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst

March 10: United Flight 4233 from Chicago to Buffalo, arriving 8:30 p.m.

March 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Williamsville Library, 5571 Main St.

March 11, 12-12:30 p.m.: Wegmans, 675 Alberta Drive, Amherst

March 11, midday: Robert H. Jackson United States Courthouse, 2 Niagara Square, Buffalo

March 11, 3-7 p.m.: Larkin Center Office Building, 701 Seneca St., Buffalo

March 11, 7-8 p.m.: Lexington Co-op Markets, 807 Elmwood Ave., and 7-Eleven, 782 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo

March 11: WellNow Urgent Care, 5965 Transit Road, Clarence

March 12, about 6:30 p.m.: Aldi, 4931 Transit Road, Depew

March 13: Southwest Flight 2442 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Buffalo

March 13, 1 p.m.: Walmart, 886 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda

March 13, 7-8 p.m.: Rite Aid, 4060 North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park

March 14, 3-3:30 p.m.: Wegmans, 3740 McKinley Pkwy., Blasdell

March 14, 7:30 p.m.: Bed Bath and Beyond, 3701 McKinley Pkwy., Blasdell

March 14, 8:15 p.m.: Buy Buy Baby, 1261 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

March 15, 11:30 a.m.: Orange Theory Fitness, 3701 McKinley Pkwy., Blasdell

March 15, midday: CVS, 727 Main St., East Aurora

March 15, 1 p.m.: Walmart, 886 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda

March 16, 3 p.m.: Target, 1575 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

List updated as of Thursday afternoon; * designates from newest cases

Symptoms of Covid-19, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure, include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Officials advise that if individuals develop symptoms that they call their doctor for medical advice.