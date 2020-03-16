Erie County auto bureaus to limit visitors and bar non-county residents

Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns said Monday that all auto bureaus will be limited to no more than 50 employees and staff – or fewer – at the auto bureaus and mobile units and the Town of Evans Auto Bureau will be closed.

No non-county residents will be allowed to transact business at the auto bureaus.

In addition, only those who have business to conduct at the auto bureaus will be allowed inside. No children or other family members will be permitted to enter.

"We're going to turn them away," Kearns said.

Additional security has been hired to ensure adherence to the new rules.

The changes are being made in response to the coronavirus epidemic. The staff is working on ways to accommodate the elderly and those with disabilities who need assistance to complete their transactions.

While Erie County is still accepting walk-ins, Kearns urged anyone who does not need to conduct business right now to stay away.

Property transactions at the Clerk's Office are continuing as normal, though Kearns discouraged property closures from being conducted at the clerk's downtown office.