Emma L. Montgomery, 83, devout Christian worked for Harrison Radiator

Dec. 23, 1936 – March 8, 2020

The year 1989 was one of transformation for Emma L. Montgomery.

That year, at 53, she retired from Harrison Radiator in Lockport, where she had worked for many years. She also accepted Christ and was baptized by Rev. William Gillison in Mount Olive Baptist Church. Her granddaughter Kenisha Barrow said that after that, Mrs. Montgomery "prayed and talked to God anywhere, anytime and anyplace. It was as if God was sitting in the same room as her." In her later days, when someone would ask about plans for the future, Mrs. Montgomery would say, "I'll be in glory by that time!"

Mrs. Montgomery died March 8, 2020, in LECOM Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Erie, Pa., where she had lived for four months. She was 83.

The fifth of seven children born to L.C. and Florida Pippen, she grew up on her family's farm in Eutaw, a city of 3,000 in central western Alabama. Mrs. Montgomery talked about the difficulties of her childhood with her children and grandchildren, and often said, "they haven’t and probably won’t ever have to deal with the circumstances my family was in growing up."

In the 1950s she moved to Cleveland, Ohio, for a few years with many of her siblings. Mrs. Montgomery later headed to Buffalo, where she married William Montgomery in the 1960s. They had two daughters.

In Buffalo, she worked at a dry cleaner and driving taxis until she was hired at General Motors Harrison Radiator Corp. in Lockport, where she worked making auto parts until her retirement in 1989.

A resident of the Central Park neighborhood, Mrs. Montgomery was active in Mount Olive Baptist Church, where she was a member of the flower committee, sang in the choir and was a greeter.

She loved to watch football, especially the Buffalo Bills. She also enjoyed cooking, cleaning and watching TV game shows, but her granddaughter said, "Nothing beat spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren."

Known for being kind to all, she was also popular – her family said, "wherever Emma went, she drew a crowd."

Mrs. Montgomery is survived by her daughters, Carlette and Leishia Montgomery; a sister, Carrie Kirk; a brother, George Pippen; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many other relatives.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave.