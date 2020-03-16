ECC suspends classes for 2 weeks, continues labs and clinical sessions under state rules

Erie Community College on Monday suspended regular classes for two weeks and will start them up again March 30 in distance learning formats, college officials announced.

However, regularly scheduled labs and clinical sessions on campus will resume Tuesday, following rules for social distancing, officials said in a statement. Labs may be split into smaller sections.

Labs and clinicals are allowed under rules set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson, the officials noted.

Labs are held in the Engineering and Technologies programs, Health Science programs, Natural Sciences programs, Art Studios and Computer programs.

If lab or clinical students do not want to come on campus for their sessions, the statement said, they may request an incomplete for the semester.

The statement added that college’s offices, libraries, tutoring and computer labs will remain open for the next two weeks and the rest of the semester.