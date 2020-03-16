Rules relaxed for requesting COVID-19 testing

Any area physician who believes they have a patient with symptoms associated with COVID-19 may now request testing.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday that the county health department is expanding its standards for patient testing beyond the highly restrictive parameters that previously existed.

For physicians to order a COVID-19 test from the county, one of the following parameters must be met:

The individual must have come into proximate contact with someone confirmed to have been infected by the new coronavirus

The individual has traveled to any of the following countries within the past 14 days: Italy, Japan, China, South Korea or Iran

Anyone who has symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath.

Physicians may call 858-2929 to initiate the testing process. Individuals who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or believe they are ill due to the virus are still asked to contact their physicians or an urgent care center.

These testing guidelines apply to health care providers and the Erie County Public Health Lab.