Share this article

print logo

Rules relaxed for requesting COVID-19 testing

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein speaks during a briefing to update the public on efforts to contain COVID-19 on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
Published |Updated

Any area physician who believes they have a patient with symptoms associated with COVID-19 may now request testing.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday that the county health department is expanding its standards for patient testing beyond the highly restrictive parameters that previously existed.

For physicians to order a COVID-19 test from the county, one of the following parameters must be met:

  • The individual must have come into proximate contact with someone confirmed to have been infected by the new coronavirus
  • The individual has traveled to any of the following countries within the past 14 days: Italy, Japan, China, South Korea or Iran
  • Anyone who has symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath.

Physicians may call 858-2929 to initiate the testing process. Individuals who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or believe they are ill due to the virus are still asked to contact their physicians or an urgent care center.

These testing guidelines apply to health care providers and the Erie County Public Health Lab.

Story topics: /

Sandra TanSandra Tan– Sandra Tan uses her Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, she previously covered Buffalo Public Schools, Amherst and other communities. email: stan@buffnews.com

There are no comments - be the first to comment